Claude comes to Google Workspace: Here’s how to edit Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

If you are a Claude subscriber and want the AI assistant to work better with your Google files, follow the steps below. (Image: Anthropic)

Anthropic on Tuesday, October 6, announced an expansion of its Claude AI-powered services into Google Workspace, enabling users to work with the AI chatbot on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

It also lets users create and edit Google files directly from their Claude chat window. ‘Claude for Google Workspace’ has been released in public beta for all paid Claude plans.

What is Claude for Google Workspace?

With the new feature, users can access Claude by opening a sidebar next to their Google file. This eliminates the need for users to constantly switch between apps or browser tabs when they are working. Once Claude is accessed, it can read the Google Doc, Sheet, or Slide that is open, see which text, cells, or slides have been selected, and make changes directly in the file.