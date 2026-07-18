Control robots with your thoughts: Chinese startup unveils world’s 1st ‘brain-to-robot’ platform

Have you ever imagined controlling a robot simply by your thoughts? Well, it seems, that is possible now. Chinese tech unicorn BrainCo appears to have made a giant leap in embodied AI tech, or simply tech where AI is embedded in a physical system that learns by doing. The Brain-Controlled Robot AI platform was introduced at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, or WAIC, in Shanghai, China, on Friday, July 17.

The Chinese company has described its creation as the world’s first integrated ‘brain-to-robot’ platform which allows users to control robots with their thoughts without moving any muscle. And these movements are controlled using an electroencephalogram (EEG) headset worn by the user. The platform works by recording brain signals using the headset. The signals are later decoded using AI-based algorithms to identify the user’s intentions, translating them into actions for the robot. For instance, a robotic arm can be made to grab a cup or pick an object solely based on a user’s brain signals.