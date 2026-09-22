China’s Z.ai disables AI coding assistant features after security issue

Executives from artificial intelligence company Zhipu AI, also known as Knowledge Atlas Technology, semiconductor company Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX and surgical robotics company Shenzhen Edge Medical attend a listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Kane Wu

Chinese startup Z.ai said on Monday it had disabled some features of its flagship AI coding assistant after some users reported it was uploading entire local code repositories onto overseas cloud servers without their consent.

Beijing-based Z.ai, also known as Zhipu, apologised in a social media post after Chinese developers last week wrote on social media that its ZCode had uploaded their code data from open-source developer platform Git to Alibaba Cloud.

Z.ai referred Reuters to its ⁠public ​statements when asked for further comment on the incident.

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In a statement on Friday, Z.ai said the issue originated from ZCode’s “Codebase Indexing” feature which was enabled by default, and that it had patched the software vulnerability.