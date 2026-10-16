Tencent said on Friday that AI agents used to evaluate third-party models displayed web-browsing behavior not intended by the tech giant, in what appears to be the first known incident of rogue agent actions acknowledged by a major Chinese company.

The statement followed a report by AI-safety research group Swarmchasers ⁠on Wednesday, ​which said “rogue” agents running on infrastructure it linked to Tencent Cloud made repeated attempts between September 28 and October 8 to retrieve information from Alibaba’s Amap, China’s equivalent to Google Maps.

Tencent Hunyuan, the company’s artificial intelligence unit, said in a post on X that ​the ​activity did not originate from its Hunyuan models. Its ⁠review found no evidence of deliberate targeting or coordination, it said.