China’s Tencent releases new open-source AI model for coding, research tasks

Tencent had previously released a preview version of T1 through platforms, including its AI assistant application Yuanbao. (File photo)

Tencent released a preview version of a new open-source AI model aimed at tasks such as software engineering, research and financial analysis, according to its post published on Friday on ⁠Hugging ​Face, a repository of open-source AI models.

The model, called Hy4 preview, uses a “mixture-of-experts” design with ​770 billion ​parameters in total, ⁠Tencent said, although only about 49 billion are used for ‌any given text request.

The Chinese technology giant said it plans to integrate the model alongside Tencent products, including CodeBuddy and WorkBuddy.

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Tencent added that ⁠the early-release ⁠model can sometimes take longer than necessary to work ⁠through ‌complex questions and may ​over-verify its own answers.