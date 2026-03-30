China’s DeepSeek AI chatbot suffers longest outage since viral rise in early 2025

The system also advertises a context window of up to ​one million ​tokens, a measure of how much text an AI model can process or ⁠remember during a single interaction. (Image: Reuters)

China’s popular DeepSeek artificial intelligence chatbot suffered on Monday its longest outage since the viral rise of its flagship R1 and V3 models early last year.

DeepSeek’s status website showed that the chatbot suffered a “major ⁠outage” ​lasting 7 hours and 13 minutes, from the early hours of Monday morning until 10:33 a.m. local time (0233 ​GMT), when ​the incident was marked ⁠as resolved.

As per company protocol, no reason was given for ‌the outage. Such incidents can be caused by a wide range of issues, from malfunctioning servers to bugs stemming from an update to the AI chatbot.

DeepSeek data shows that ⁠its API ⁠service, a function mostly used by developers to integrate the ⁠chatbot ‌into custom applications, saw consecutive ​day-long outages in late January 2025, ‌at the height of its viral moment.