China’s ByteDance releases Doubao 2.0 AI model for ‘agent era’

Doubao leads all AI ‌chatbot apps in China ​with 155 ​million weekly active ​users, with DeepSeek second at 81.6 million, according to information provider QuestMobile.

By: Reuters
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 09:43 AM IST
ByteDanceDoubao 2.0 is positioned for the "agent era". (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

China’s ByteDance has rolled out its Doubao 2.0 model, an upgrade of the country’s most widely used artificial-intelligence app, the company said on Saturday. ByteDance is one of several Chinese firms hoping to generate overseas and domestic buzz around its new AI models during the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on ⁠Sunday, ​when hundreds of millions of Chinese partake in family gatherings in their hometowns.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The company, like rival Alibaba, was caught off-guard by DeepSeek’s meteoric rise to global fame during last year’s Spring Festival, when Silicon Valley and investors worldwide were shocked by how a Chinese firm had come up ​with ​a model comparable to OpenAI’s best but seemingly developed ⁠at a fraction of the cost.

The release of Doubao 2.0, ahead of a highly anticipated new DeepSeek model, is likely aimed at preventing such ‌a scenario from repeating itself. A video-generation AI model that ByteDance released on Thursday, Seedance 2.0, has already drawn comparisons with DeepSeek’s success last year after going viral on Chinese social media and drawing praise overseas on platforms like X, including from its owner Elon Musk.

Doubao 2.0 is positioned for the “agent era”, where AI models are expected to execute complex real-world tasks rather than only answer questions, ByteDance said in a statement.

The ⁠model’s pro version includes ⁠complex reasoning and multi-step task execution capabilities that match OpenAI’s GPT 5.2 and Google’s Gemini 3 Pro, while reducing usage costs ⁠by roughly an order ‌of magnitude, according to the company.

“This cost advantage will become even ​more crucial as real-world, complex tasks involve large-scale inference ‌and multi-step generation that will expend a huge amount of tokens,” ByteDance said, referring to the unit of data processed by an AI model.

Doubao leads all AI ‌chatbot apps in China ​with 155 ​million weekly active ​users, with DeepSeek second at 81.6 million, according to information provider QuestMobile’s most recent data, published in late December.

Story continues below this ad

But Doubao 2.0’s release could ​help ByteDance fend off recent pressure from domestic competitors. Alibaba on ⁠February 6 announced it was spending 3 billion yuan ($400 million) on a coupon giveaway campaign to attract more users to its Qwen AI app, allowing them to use the ‌incentives to purchase ⁠food and drink directly in the chatbot.

This led daily active users on Qwen to skyrocket from 7 million to 58 million, just ​23 million shy of Doubao’s figures on the same day, according to QuestMobile.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
He took blame on himself… wanted to end it: Nikhil Gupta’s family
Kohrra Season 2 stars Mona Singh, Barun Sobti in the lead role
Kohrra Season 2 is a horror story that unfolds as a police procedural
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement