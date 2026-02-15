China’s ByteDance releases Doubao 2.0 AI model for ‘agent era’

China’s ByteDance has rolled out its Doubao 2.0 model, an upgrade of the country’s most widely used artificial-intelligence app, the company said on Saturday. ByteDance is one of several Chinese firms hoping to generate overseas and domestic buzz around its new AI models during the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on ⁠Sunday, ​when hundreds of millions of Chinese partake in family gatherings in their hometowns.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The company, like rival Alibaba, was caught off-guard by DeepSeek’s meteoric rise to global fame during last year’s Spring Festival, when Silicon Valley and investors worldwide were shocked by how a Chinese firm had come up ​with ​a model comparable to OpenAI’s best but seemingly developed ⁠at a fraction of the cost.