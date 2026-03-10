China pins hopes on society-wide AI push to add jobs, rejuvenate economy

The emphasis on the positive and job-creating potential of AI leaves policymakers room to respond if more disruptive labour market effects become ⁠evident, however, ​she added. (Image Source: Pixabay)

China’s scramble to adopt artificial intelligence will spawn new jobs and propel the world’s second largest economy, say policymakers and company executives, as they play down growing global fears that the technology could stunt employment.

Plans unveiled at the opening of parliament’s annual session last week go all-in on AI, detailing ambitions to offset an ageing workforce and long-term economic slowdown through the technology’s “job-creation” effect over the next five years.

“For now, advancing AI adoption and capability appears to be a higher policy priority than pre-emptively addressing potential job displacement,” said Shujing He, senior analyst at consultancy Plenum.

The emphasis on the positive and job-creating potential of AI leaves policymakers room to respond if more disruptive labour market effects become ⁠evident, however, ​she added.