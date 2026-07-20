China’s Moonshot AI pauses new signups for Kimi K3 as demand overwhelms GPUs

One sign an AI launch is going well? You have to put new users on hold, and that is exactly what Chinese startup Moonshot AI has done just a week after the release of Kimi K3, its latest AI model with performance comparable to leading models from US rivals OpenAI and Anthropic at some key tasks.

In a post on X on Sunday, July 19, Moonshot AI said that Kimi K3 has received far more love than expected, and that its GPUs were coming under strain due to the surge in demand.

The company announced that it is temporarily pausing new subscriptions on its AI chatbot platform in order to prioritise existing customers. Moonshot AI added that it is working on adding capacity as fast as possible to reopen new subscription spots in batches.