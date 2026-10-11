China AI developers publish safety tests for just 3.6% of model releases, report finds

People walk past the Moonshot booth promoting its Kimi K3 AI model, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

China’s leading AI developers have publicly disclosed model-specific safety-test results for only a small fraction of their releases, a report by research firm SemiAnalysis said, as concerns about the risks posed by advanced AI systems increase worldwide.

California-based SemiAnalysis, ⁠a technology ​research firm, reviewed 857 models released between 2021 and September 15 by nine leading Chinese AI companies — Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent, Baidu, DeepSeek, Moonshot, Z.AI, MiniMax and StepFun.

It found that 31 releases, or 3.6%, had a published safety-evaluation result that could be matched to a specific model. ​Just ​nine, or 1.1%, had such results available at ⁠or before launch, it said. Researchers found no safety disclosure for 813 releases, though companies could have conducted tests privately.