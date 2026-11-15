OpenAI’s new ChatGPT Wallet lets AI agents shop for you: Here’s how to set it up

OpenAI on Friday, November 13, introduced a new shopping feature that lets its personal AI agents help users decide what to buy and complete the purchase at checkout on their behalf.

With the new ChatGPT Wallet feature, OpenAI’s personal agents known as ‘Dots’, can shop on users’ behalf from start to finish, using a payment card that users authorise before the transaction is completed at checkout.

However, the AI startup said it has put in place user controls. For instance, users will be able to review the items before purchasing as well as the total cost. Additionally, users can approve purchases directly with Face ID or a fingerprint, creating a record of their transaction.