ChatGPT may soon introduce ‘Naughty Chats’, an optional erotica mode for adults

AI is undoubtedly useful for boosting productivity, researching topics, and comparing options. However, many people are now also using chatbots as companions, sharing personal thoughts and confiding in them like they would with a friend or romantic partner.

OpenAI has previously shown interest in exploring the “human-like” side of ChatGPT, and now, it looks like the company is preparing to introduce a new feature called “naughty chats”.

In ChatGPT v1.2026.055, Android Authority discovered code strings suggesting that the Sam Altman-led company may allow users to remove some of the language and behavioural guardrails currently enforced in the AI chatbot, enabling ChatGPT to use “spicier” language.