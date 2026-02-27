ChatGPT may soon introduce ‘Naughty Chats’, an optional erotica mode for adults

AI is undoubtedly useful for boosting productivity, researching topics, and comparing options. However, many people are now also using chatbots as companions, sharing personal thoughts and confiding in them like they would with a friend or romantic partner.
OpenAI has previously shown interest in exploring the “human-like” side of ChatGPT, and now, it looks like the company is preparing to introduce a new feature called “naughty chats”.
In ChatGPT v1.2026.055, Android Authority discovered code strings suggesting that the Sam Altman-led company may allow users to remove some of the language and behavioural guardrails currently enforced in the AI chatbot, enabling ChatGPT to use “spicier” language.
Unsurprisingly, the feature will be restricted to those over 18 years of age. The publication also says that the new “Naughty Chats” toggle may use ChatGPT’s newly released age-prediction tool, which will use a combination of factors like how long the account has existed, times of day when someone is active, consider usage patterns and stated age to determine if a user is under or over 18.
If ChatGPT thinks you are not an adult, it will start offering a teen experience, which can be deactivated by sending a selfie to OpnAI to verify your age.
Sam Altman had previously said that ChatGPT’s erotica mode won’t be activated unless a user asks for it, meaning you will have to manually enable the toggle and ask the AI chatbot to have an intimate conversation.
There is currently no word on if and when ChatGPT will introduce the new “Naughty Chats” toggle, meaning we will have to wait a couple of more months to get the full picture.