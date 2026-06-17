ChatGPT market share falls below 50% for first time, but remains top AI assistant: Report

ChatGPT’s share of the global AI assistant market has fallen below 50 per cent for the first time, according to Sensor Tower. (File photo)

More than three years after its launch, OpenAI’s ChatGPT continues to dominate the global AI assistant market, although its share has slipped below 50 per cent for the first time according to analytics firm Sensor Tower’s State of AI Report 2026, cited in a report by TechCrunch.

The report found that ChatGPT remains the world’s most-used AI assistant, competition in the segment is intensifying as users increasingly turn to alternatives such as Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude and xAI’s Grok.

Sensor Tower said ChatGPT’s market share stood at 46.4 per cent by the end of May, down from above 50 per cent until January. At the same time, Gemini expanded its share to 27.7 per cent while Claude reached 10.3 per cent. Other AI assistants, including Grok, Perplexity, DeepSeek, and Meta AI, accounted for less than 5 per cent of the market individually.