ChatGPT Images 2.0 brings reasoning to AI visuals, can now create full comics

OpenAI has released ChatGPT Images 2.0, a major update to its AI-powered image generator. The latest update redefines how the chatbot processes image requests, as it moves on from instant interpretation to deliberate construction.

OpenAI calls it a ‘new era of image generation’. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and his team, while announcing the update, showed how the images now behave more like answers, based on an understanding of what a user asked instead of relying on a mere estimation of it.

According to the company, ChatGPT Images 2.0 is the next step—a state-of-the-art model that can take on complex visual tasks and produce precise, ready-to-use visuals. OpenAI claims the new model marks a step change in detailed instruction-following, accurately placing and relating objects, rendering dense text, and generating across multiple aspect ratios.

It is OpenAI’s most advanced image generation system to date, designed to create highly detailed, accurate, and context-aware visuals. Unlike earlier models that focused primarily on aesthetics, this version introduces deeper visual intelligence, allowing it to generate images with precise text, structured layouts, and coherent design elements.

“Images 2.0 is a huge step forward – like going from GPT-3 to GPT-5 in one leap. The ability to create incredible new images, express creativity, and produce beautiful, complex visuals is quite remarkable,” Altman said in the livestream event announcing the update.

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The model supports multilingual text rendering, allowing users to create visuals in multiple languages, including complex scripts, without errors. It is also capable of producing multiple images in a single prompt, opening up use cases such as magazine layouts, comic strips, and design mockups.

The company is positioning ChatGPT Images 2.0 as a transition from experimental creativity tools to practical, everyday utilities that can assist in design, communication, and problem-solving.

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How does ChatGPT Images 2.0 work?

The model, at its core, combines image generation with reasoning capabilities. Reportedly, the model can interpret prompts more deeply, and it can plan outputs and, in some instances, also ‘think’ before generating outputs. A key feature of ChatGPT Images 2.0 is its dual-mode system, which are Instant Mode and Thinking Mode. Instant mode delivers rapid image outputs with improved visual understanding and generation. On the other hand, the thinking mode, which is only available to paid users, allows the model to deliberate, refine prompts, and even perform web searches to improve the accuracy before outputting images.

According to the company, this added reasoning layer allows the model to tackle complex tasks, such as generating infographics, solving math problems visually with proofs, or maintaining consistency across multiple images, such as a comic or storyboard. One of the main highlights is that the model improves text accuracy within images, a long-standing limitation seen in older image systems. The model is capable of generating full paragraphs, labels, and layouts with minimal errors.

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The key features of ChatGPT Images 2.0 include high-resolution output as it generates images up to 2K resolution with detailed textures and micro elements; advanced text rendering with accurate typography across languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Japanese, and Chinese; multi-image generation; photorealism; flexible formats; and an interactive workflow that allows users to refine outputs through follow-up prompts.

How to use ChatGPT Images 2.0

ChatGPT Images 2.0 is available directly within ChatGPT as well as via API access. Users can start by entering a prompt describing the desired image, style, and details.

For more advanced outputs, users can upload reference images for personalisation. They can also use follow-up prompts to refine results and can toggle “thinking mode” for complex tasks. Further, they can also specify styles such as photorealistic, illustration, or design layouts.

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ChatGPT Images 2.0 outlines a shift in how AI-generated visuals are used. By adding reasoning with image creation, OpenAI is positioning the model as a system that can not only generate visuals but also help users think, plan, and execute ideas visually.