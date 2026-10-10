Stop reading long explanations: 4 ChatGPT codes that make learning visual

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not only enhancing productivity at work; it is increasingly becoming the go-to tool for learners. While millions of people use ChatGPT for an assortment of tasks, they may be unaware of certain shortcuts that could enhance their learning experience. Most people learn better when they can see information instead of just reading. Not everyone has the time and skills to create timelines and charts from scratch, and that’s where ChatGPT comes to the rescue.

A creator named Lucky Balaraman, who goes by the name AI Voyager on Instagram, recently shared four simple ChatGPT prompts, which he calls ‘codes’ that can almost instantly generate structured visual diagrams for almost any topic under the Sun. One can think of these codes as shortcuts for visual learners, students, and professionals who want to learn complex subjects faster without scanning through volumes of text.

We tried, and here’s how each one works:

Timelines

If you are someone who would like to understand the chronology of subjects to make learning efficient. You can try the timeline code:/timeline. If you insert the desired subject after the code, ChatGPT will build a phase-by-phase chart that shows how something evolved. For example, if you want a breakdown of the history of computers, enter ‘/timeline computers.’ ChatGPT will show a timeline beginning from the abacus to quantum and advanced computing. The output can make it easy for learners to grasp the topic.

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Timeline of computers. Timeline of computers.

Exploded view

This code gives you a labelled diagram of an object down to its basic components. Using the /exploded prompt offers an output with photorealistic images of all the components, arranged on the page according to their actual position. For instance, if you want to see what constitutes a modern smartphone, then enter the prompt ‘/explodedviews smartphone’. The AI will generate a diagram including everything between the front glass and the back cover.

Exploded view of a smartphone. Exploded view of a smartphone.

This code is ideal for those in engineering, product design, repair tutorials, or anyone trying to understand how a physical object is made. Besides, it is also a great way to teach kids how everyday devices work.

Anatomy Code

The anatomy code – /anatomy- generates a labelled anatomical image of the body part you specify. If you want to see the structure of the ankle, enter ‘/anatomy ankle’ and ChatGPT will give you a diagram highlighting bones, tendons, ligaments, and arches. This code is ideal for studying biology and can be useful for students, physiotherapists, fitness coaches, etc.

Anatomy of the Ankle Infographic. Anatomy of the Ankle Infographic.

Cross-Section Code

This code lets one see what is inside an object with a cutaway diagram that shows the internal layers of a larger object. For example, to see what is inside a train, enter the prompt ‘/cross-section train.’ It will output a layered view of what is inside the train, such as the passenger compartment, pantograph, roof equipment, etc.

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It is best suited for architecture, mechanical engineering, science, or even general curiosity about how complex systems are built internally. One can use it for a car engine, a building, or even a tree trunk.

Inside a Modern Passenger Train. Inside a Modern Passenger Train.

Visual diagrams can help learners understand relationships such as cause and effect, parts of a whole, and sequences, although they are not always more effective than text. To make the most of these ChatGPT prompts, be specific about the topic or subject. If the first diagram lacks detail, follow up with prompts asking ChatGPT to add more information.

For visual learners, these four prompts can offer a quicker way to explore complex topics. Instead of scrolling through multiple articles or watching a lengthy YouTube video, users can generate a labelled diagram in seconds. However, the clarity and accuracy of the output can vary, so users should verify important details.

A caveat here is that ChatGPT’s text and image capabilities generate these diagrams, so they are best for conceptual understanding and not for professional use where 100 per cent accuracy is critical. AI tools help make life easier with redundant tasks; however, it is advisable not to share personal sensitive information with chatbots.