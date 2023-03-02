ChatGPT and Whisper API are now available for developers: Costs $0.002 per 1000 tokens

OpenAI’s ChatGPT API and Whisper API are now available for developers at a reduced price. According to Greg Brockman, the president and co-founder of OpenAI, the company has managed to offer ChatGPT API (Application Programming Interfaces) at 10 per cent of the price of their flagship model.

OpenAI has shared that Snap Inc, Quizlet, Instacart, Shop, and Speak are some of the few customers that are already using ChatGPT API in their products. The ChatGPT API is based on the gpt-3.5-turbo model and is said to be 90 per cent cheaper than the existing GPT-3.5 models, which can also be used for non-chat scenarios with very minimal adjustment in the code.

In terms of pricing the new ChatGPT API will cost $0.002 per 1000 tokens. OpenAI has also confirmed that developers will get the gpt-3.5-turbo stable model with an option to opt for a specific version such as gpt-3.5-turbo-0301, which will be supported until June 1.

ChatGPT API now available, 10% the price of our flagship language model & matching/better at any pretty much any task (not just chat). Also released Whisper API & greatly improved our developer policies in response to feedback. We ❤️ developers: https://t.co/nZVys965Nw — Greg Brockman (@gdb) March 1, 2023

Whisper is a speech-to-text model and the API is based on the large-v2 model with support for on-demand access and is priced at $0.006 / minute. Developers can get Whisper API in transcriptions (transcribes in the source language) or translations (transcribes into English), and it also accepts various formats like m4a, mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, wav, webm.

OpenAI has also made a slew of changes to make ChatGPT API and Whisper API developer friendly, where, the company won’t use the data submitted through API to develop the model unless the company opts in, default 30-day data retention policy, improved developer documentation, and simplified terms of service and usage policies.