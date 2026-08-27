ChatGPT Ads launches in India: How they work, what OpenAI says about user privacy

The rollout of ChatGPT Ads in India marks a major expansion of OpenAI’s advertising push into one of its fastest-growing user markets.

Written by: Karan Mahadik
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 27, 2026 08:22 AM IST
ChatGPT AdsOpenAI has laid out certain principles that will guide its approach to showing ads within ChatGPT. (Image: OpenAI)
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Millions of ChatGPT users in India will start seeing ads inside their conversations with the popular AI chatbot for the first time, as OpenAI expands its recently launched advertising programme to one of its largest markets.

OpenAI on Thursday, August 27, said that ChatGPT Ads will be rolled out to all users above 18 using the Free and Go tiers. Users who have subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education paid plans will not see any ads. Additionally, ads will not be shown alongside sensitive or regulated topics, including mental health and politics, as per the AI startup.

Similar to the US and European markets, ads in ChatGPT will be labelled as sponsored and show up below an AI-generated response “when there is a relevant sponsored product or service”. However, OpenAI has said that ads within ChatGPT will not affect its responses.

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The move gives Indian businesses “new ways to reach people when they are exploring options, comparing choices, or working toward a decision,” the company said in a statement.

It also said that advertising revenue helps OpenAI’s “continued investment in free and affordable access to relevant AI tools.” With over 100 million weekly active users, India was one of the first markets to get ChatGPT Go, its Rs 399 per month paid subscription plan that was free of charge for one year to eligible users as part of a limited promotional offer.

Ads in ChatGPT were first introduced as a testing pilot in the US in February 2026. Microsoft Copilot and Google’s AI Overviews also feature ads, highlighting how advertising remains an attractive revenue model even in the AI era. One notable exception, however, has been Anthropic. The Claude-maker has vowed that its AI chatbot will remain ad-free.

What is OpenAI’s ads model in India?

OpenAI has said that it has partnered with ad agencies WPP and Omnicom to start showing ads from over 50 brands to ChatGPT users in the country this week. The partnership is non-exclusive and OpenAI said it will work with other agencies in the near future.

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ChatGPT Ads A preview of how ads will appear in ChatGPT conversations. (Image: OpenAI)

For businesses looking to advertise on ChatGPT, OpenAI said that its self-serve ads manager will become available on September 4, 2026. Businesses of all sizes are allowed to sign up with daily ad budgets starting at Rs 725.

Also Read | ChatGPT ads are coming: How OpenAI makes money now, and what’s about to change

“With ChatGPT Ads, businesses of every size can introduce themselves at relevant, high-context moments when decisions are beginning to take shape,” Dave Dugan, Vice President and Head of Global Ads Solutions, OpenAI, said in a statement.

“Our goal is to make those interactions useful, help marketers design for intelligent experiences, and preserve what makes ChatGPT valuable: independent answers, conversations that stay private from advertisers, and meaningful user control,” he added.

What are OpenAI’s ground rules for ChatGPT Ads?

OpenAI has laid out certain principles that will guide its approach to showing ads within ChatGPT.

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The company has said it will not sell user data or expose their conversations with ChatGPT to advertisers. Unlike with targeted ads, advertisers will not be able to see information about a user’s age, location, or interests.

Also Read | OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models

Advertisers will, however, receive aggregate campaign-performance data, such as impressions and clicks, to improve their marketing.

Users will also be able to dismiss ads, provide feedback, and understand why an ad was shown. Since ChatGPT users can personalise the chatbot by asking it to remember certain personal traits and hobbies, some of that personalisation data may reportedly be used to serve ads. “You can turn off personalisation, and you can clear the data used for ads at any time,” OpenAI said.

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Karan Mahadik
Karan Mahadik
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Karan Mahadik is a Tech Correspondent for The Indian Express based in Delhi-NCR, specialising in the intersection of technology and public policy. With a focus on how digital infrastructure shapes governance and society, he is a key voice in the publication's coverage of the rapidly evolving tech regulation landscape. Experience & Career Karan brings a robust background in digital journalism to his role at The Indian Express. Before joining the organisation, he honed his skills at MediaNama and The Quint. Expertise & Focus Areas Karan’s reporting moves beyond product cycles to investigate the broader implications of technology. His work is defined by: Tech Policy & Regulation: In-depth coverage of legal frameworks, government directives, and internet governance. Artificial Intelligence: His work is dedicated to demystifying AI developments and their impact on industries and individuals. Privacy & Security: Reporting on digital rights, data protection (DPDP rules), and platform accountability. Complex Analysis: Known for his ability to translate dense policy documents and technical shifts into clear, accessible narratives for a general audience. Authoritativeness & Trust Karan is recognised for his rigorous approach to sourcing and his commitment to digital privacy, evidenced by his accessibility via secure channels like Signal (Username: karanhm.24). His work is frequently cited for its detailed examination of regulatory overreach and corporate accountability. By anchoring his reporting in verified data and expert commentary, he provides readers with a reliable compass for navigating the "wild west" of modern technology. Find all stories by Karan Mahadik here ... Read More

 

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