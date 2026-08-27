ChatGPT Ads launches in India: How they work, what OpenAI says about user privacy

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 27, 2026 08:22 AM IST
Millions of ChatGPT users in India will start seeing ads inside their conversations with the popular AI chatbot for the first time, as OpenAI expands its recently launched advertising programme to one of its largest markets.
OpenAI on Thursday, August 27, said that ChatGPT Ads will be rolled out to all users above 18 using the Free and Go tiers. Users who have subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education paid plans will not see any ads. Additionally, ads will not be shown alongside sensitive or regulated topics, including mental health and politics, as per the AI startup.
Similar to the US and European markets, ads in ChatGPT will be labelled as sponsored and show up below an AI-generated response “when there is a relevant sponsored product or service”. However, OpenAI has said that ads within ChatGPT will not affect its responses.
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The move gives Indian businesses “new ways to reach people when they are exploring options, comparing choices, or working toward a decision,” the company said in a statement.
It also said that advertising revenue helps OpenAI’s “continued investment in free and affordable access to relevant AI tools.” With over 100 million weekly active users, India was one of the first markets to get ChatGPT Go, its Rs 399 per month paid subscription plan that was free of charge for one year to eligible users as part of a limited promotional offer.
Ads in ChatGPT were first introduced as a testing pilot in the US in February 2026. Microsoft Copilot and Google’s AI Overviews also feature ads, highlighting how advertising remains an attractive revenue model even in the AI era. One notable exception, however, has been Anthropic. The Claude-maker has vowed that its AI chatbot will remain ad-free.
What is OpenAI’s ads model in India?
OpenAI has said that it has partnered with ad agencies WPP and Omnicom to start showing ads from over 50 brands to ChatGPT users in the country this week. The partnership is non-exclusive and OpenAI said it will work with other agencies in the near future.
A preview of how ads will appear in ChatGPT conversations. (Image: OpenAI)
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For businesses looking to advertise on ChatGPT, OpenAI said that its self-serve ads manager will become available on September 4, 2026. Businesses of all sizes are allowed to sign up with daily ad budgets starting at Rs 725.
“With ChatGPT Ads, businesses of every size can introduce themselves at relevant, high-context moments when decisions are beginning to take shape,” Dave Dugan, Vice President and Head of Global Ads Solutions, OpenAI, said in a statement.
“Our goal is to make those interactions useful, help marketers design for intelligent experiences, and preserve what makes ChatGPT valuable: independent answers, conversations that stay private from advertisers, and meaningful user control,” he added.
What are OpenAI’s ground rules for ChatGPT Ads?
OpenAI has laid out certain principles that will guide its approach to showing ads within ChatGPT.
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The company has said it will not sell user data or expose their conversations with ChatGPT to advertisers. Unlike with targeted ads, advertisers will not be able to see information about a user’s age, location, or interests.
Advertisers will, however, receive aggregate campaign-performance data, such as impressions and clicks, to improve their marketing.
Users will also be able to dismiss ads, provide feedback, and understand why an ad was shown. Since ChatGPT users can personalise the chatbot by asking it to remember certain personal traits and hobbies, some of that personalisation data may reportedly be used to serve ads. “You can turn off personalisation, and you can clear the data used for ads at any time,” OpenAI said.