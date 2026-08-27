ChatGPT Ads launches in India: How they work, what OpenAI says about user privacy

OpenAI has laid out certain principles that will guide its approach to showing ads within ChatGPT. (Image: OpenAI)

Millions of ChatGPT users in India will start seeing ads inside their conversations with the popular AI chatbot for the first time, as OpenAI expands its recently launched advertising programme to one of its largest markets.

OpenAI on Thursday, August 27, said that ChatGPT Ads will be rolled out to all users above 18 using the Free and Go tiers. Users who have subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education paid plans will not see any ads. Additionally, ads will not be shown alongside sensitive or regulated topics, including mental health and politics, as per the AI startup.

Similar to the US and European markets, ads in ChatGPT will be labelled as sponsored and show up below an AI-generated response “when there is a relevant sponsored product or service”. However, OpenAI has said that ads within ChatGPT will not affect its responses.