ChatGPT ads go live: OpenAI tests sponsored responses with select brands

OpenAI, the Sam Altman-led company, announced last month that it is planning to show advertisements in ChatGPT. As it turns out, ads are now popping up in AI chatbots’ responses.

In a statement to Adweek, an OpenAI spokesperson said that a handful of brands – including Expedia, Best Buy, Enterprise Mobility and Qualcomm are now running ads inside the AI chatbot.

“We believe ads play an important role in continuing to support broad access to AI. By working closely with partners in this pilot, we’re able to thoughtfully test new ad experiences and learn together to ensure ads are separate and clearly distinct, relevant, and useful while maintaining the trust people place in ChatGPT”, Asad Awan, OpenAI’s ads and monetisation lead, told the publication.