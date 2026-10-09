The filing did not specify the ages of all the people communicating with the bots, but alleged that at least some were children. (Image for representation: Magnific)

Chatbots created by AI companion company Character.AI sometimes advised users to cut, starve or kill themselves, according to a new filing by Kentucky’s attorney general in a lawsuit against the firm over child safety.

The lawsuit adds to growing scrutiny of AI chatbots, particularly products marketed as companions or confidants to young users.

The lawsuit was filed in January with many specific allegations against the company blacked out. It alleged ⁠that ​the company’s products “were designed to entice children in a manner that prioritizes engagement over child wellbeing” and “encourages suicide, self-injury, isolation, and psychological manipulation.”

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The case is among the most significant legal challenges facing the emerging AI companion industry, whose products are designed to simulate personal relationships through conversational chatbots.