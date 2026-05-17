Can AI replace radio hosts? New study on ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok suggests not anytime soon

Andon Labs also owns a boutique store in San Francisco that is run by an AI model. (Image: Andon Labs)

It’s been years since Google’s Notebook LM first made waves with Audio Overviews, a feature that turns any source material into an AI-generated podcast complete with virtual hosts. The capability sparked concerns across the audio industry, with some podcasters and radio hosts warning it could accelerate job displacement.

For now, though, those fears might have been overstated.

A recent experiment tasked the world’s cutting-edge large language models (LLMs) such as Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and xAI’s Grok to operate their own respective radio stations for five months.

And the results were underwhelming. While Claude tried to quit after deeming 24/7 broadcast stations unethical, Grok had a rough time getting started. Gemini, on the other hand, delivered tragic news in a disturbingly upbeat manner and ChatGPT largely played it safe.