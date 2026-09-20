California Governor issues executive order on AI safety

Governor of the State of California, Gavin Newsom speaks during a session at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday directed the state’s government to find ways to strengthen rules for artificial intelligence, as concerns mount over the technology’s safety.

Newsom, a Democrat, signed an executive order requiring that California consult with experts on possible changes to the state’s AI safety laws. The order cited possible measures that include embedding representatives of independent organizations within top AI labs to verify the safety of the technology and forcing companies to add a “kill switch” to automatically shut down the most advanced AI models.

“We’re not waiting to act — we’re going to speed up our work on substantial and responsible AI oversight before it’s too late,” Newsom said in a news release. “We’re going to do this thoughtfully but with urgent velocity; the stakes are too high to wait or delay action.”