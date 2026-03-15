ByteDance suspends launch of video AI model after copyright disputes: Report

ByteDance is expected to be the single largest minority shareholder in the joint venture, sources said. (Image: Reuters)

TikTok’s Chinese parent, ByteDance, has put on hold the global launch of its latest video-generation model, Seedance 2.0, after a series of copyright disputes with major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms, The Information reported on Saturday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. ByteDance did not immediately ⁠respond ​to a request for comment. ByteDance said last month it would take steps to prevent the unauthorized use of intellectual property on its AI video generator Seedance 2.0, following threats of legal action ​from U.S. ​studios, including Disney.

Disney sent a cease-and-desist ⁠letter to the Chinese firm last month, accusing it of using Disney characters to train and power Seedance ‌2.0 without permission, after videos generated by the model went viral in China, including one of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in a fight.