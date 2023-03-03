After AI-powered Bing, now Brave adds AI capabilities into its search engine

AI chatbots are what’s hip these days and some of the biggest tech companies are pouring billions into their development in order to gain an edge over each other. Microsoft has its new AI-boosted Bing and Google has Bard. But there’s a new less popular player in town now – Brave Software, Inc. The web browser cum search engine company has announced it’s plugging a similar AI-powered feature directly into its browser.

Called Summarizer, the feature provides “to-the-point answers” at the top of Brave Search result pages to user queries. This is similar to what we’ve seen with AI-powered search engines like You.com and Neeva, which also generate abbreviated explanations for questions alongside an array of web links.

“Unlike a purely generative AI model, which is prone to spout unsubstantiated assertions, we trained our large language models (LLMs) to process multiple sources of information present on the Web. This produces a more concise, accurate answer, expressed in coherent language,” reads Brave’s press release.

Generative AI models are prone to misinformation and ‘unhinged’ responses, which is why companies behind them often have to add filters before releasing them into the wild. To help users determine the authenticity of output, Brave also includes citations of the sources.

However, Brave Summarizer does suffer from the same issues that affect other AI search engines. The company says there is the possibility of producing “hallucinations” which mix unrelated snippets into a single result, alongside the possibility of false/offensive output. But these are being worked upon.

“It’s crucial to remind users that one should not believe everything an AI system produces, in much the same way one should not believe everything that is published on the Web,” reminds Brave’s press release.

Brave also says that Summarizer was fully developed by the Brave Search team and is not powered by ChatGPT or its backend systems. It instead comprises three different LLMs trained on different tasks.

Summarizer is already available across mobile and desktop browsers.