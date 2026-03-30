Bluesky introduces Attie, a new app that lets users vibe-code their own social feed

The team behind Bluesky, a decentralised social networking app, has unveiled a new AI-powered app that lets users design their algorithm, create custom feeds, and essentially ‘vibe-code’ their own social media experience.

The new agentic AI social app, called Attie, was announced by former Bluesky CEO, Jay Graber, who is now the company’s chief innovation officer, and Bluesky CTO Paul Frazee at the annual ATmosphere conference held in Vancouver, Canada, on March 28 and 29, 2026.

Under the hood, Attie is centered on an AI agent or assistant that is powered by Anthropic’s Claude foundational AI models. Although Attie is not a part of Bluesky, it is built on top of Bluesky’s underlying AT Protocol, which is a decentralised open-source framework that allows developers to create their own social app while enabling users to easily switch between the platforms and port over their existing followers, account handle, and data.

Attie has been released for beta-testing among those who attended the ATmosphere 2026 conference. It arrives at a pivotal moment for social media, as the rise of AI and autonomous agents is set to fundamentally reshape what we understand the medium to be.

Started as a project within Twitter by Jack Dorsey in 2019, Bluesky was eventually spun off as an independent company in 2021. It emerged as a popular alternative to the micro-blogging platform following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter (known today as X) and now has more than 40 million users.

Bluesky positions itself as a decentralised alternative to traditional social media platforms, and looks to give users greater control as opposed to black box algorithms. That distinction is especially significant amid the recent backlash against major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, which faced adverse rulings in US courts last week, even as calls to ban or restrict social media use among teens continue to grow.

Bluesky is incorporating AI into its broader push for user control and openness. “We think AI should serve people, not platforms. An open protocol puts this power directly in users’ hands. You can use it to build your own feeds, create software that works the way you want it to, and find signal in the noise,” Graber was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

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Toni Schneider, Bluesky’s interim CEO, said, “We’ve launched a lot of things inside Bluesky — Starter Packs and custom feeds, and all those kinds of things. This [Attie] is a standalone product, and it’s the first one that’s built by Jay’s new team. You control it, you shape it, without having to write code or know how to set up these feeds. It’s the beginning of just having a lot more people be able to build on top of the Atmosphere.”

“It is an AI product, but it’s an AI product that’s very people-focused … We think AI is a very powerful technology, but we want to make sure that we use it to build things that really benefit people,” Schneider added.

How to use Bluesky’s Attie app

People who have beta access to Attie can sign in with the same credentials they use to log into Bluesky or any other social app that runs on the AT Protocol.

After signing in, users may find that the AI agent already understands their interests and topics they like to discuss based on the data gathered from their Bluesky account and the wider ecosystem as these apps are open systems.

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Users can prompt Attie to build their own custom feed by typing in prompts in natural language, similar to chatting with AI chatbots. They can ask Attie to only share posts they want to see or repost, essentially curating their own personalised social media feed within the app.

Moving forward, the company is looking to make Attie available within Bluesky and other AT Protocol-powered apps as well. This will allow users to vibe-code their own social apps as well as share them with other users. While Attie is currently in private beta, Bluesky is reportedly considering monetising its AI offering through subscription-based access and paid hosting services for those who want to host their own communities on the AT Protocol.