Bill Gates is a fan of ChatGPT, says he likes to play around with the AI chatbot when friends come over

ChatGPT is undoubtedly the craze these days and is already being used by students and professionals alike from all over the world. But who would’ve thought that one of the wealthiest people in the world is a fan of the AI chatbot too? Philanthropist Bill Gates in a rapid-fire interaction with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of Indian Express Group, admitted that he recently used a newer version of ChatGPT to write in Hindi.

“I was using the version that comes after that (current version of ChatGPT) last night and I was telling it to write things in Hindi. Of course, I had no idea what it was writing but I play around with it whenever I have friends over,” Gates said.

Bill Gates and Steve Jobs are two of the most prominent tech titans of this century and they knew each other for a very long time. They also had a famous intense rivalry, which eventually turned into friendship. When asked what was the one thing Gates learned from Jobs, he said that he was inspired by his sense of design and marketing.

“I learned a lot from Steve…we were utterly different…I mean he never wrote a line of code but his sense of design, marketing, his intuitive feel for who is a good engineer…Steve was such a unique person and he was able to get a lot out of people.”

Gates added, “he would overwork people so he wasn’t a perfect thing, but Steve was amazing, I learned a lot from him.”

Also read | GPT 4 vs GPT 3: What to expect from the updated AI language model

China has transformed from a technological backwater to one of the leading innovation hubs in the world. The country’s third most populous city, Shenzhen, is often referred to as a second Silicon Valley.

When asked which authoritarian regime is better for innovation – Russia or China – Gates responded: “The degree of innovation in China is quite significant, nothing like US levels. Russia (has a) lower population (and is) very good in mathematics, but beyond that, they never really learned how to scale things up.”

Advertisement

“They completely exited from medical innovation even though 50 years ago they were very good. So you know, I feel sorry for the young generation there that should be contributing to health advances and IT advances. And now that’s going to be largely blocked from them and some of them are leaving the country because of that.”

The current version of ChatGPT is based on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 LLM (Large Language Model). Rumours suggest that its next iteration will be based on GPT-4 and will be a major advancement as it may be trained on billions of more parameters. Gates’s response suggests that a few people have already been granted access to ChatGPT’s next version for testing purposes.