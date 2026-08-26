Bill Gates, alarmed by AI, has policy ideas he wants to discuss with China’s Xi

The announcement follows deep aid cuts from governments around the world, led by the United States. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Bill Gates is looking to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year, eager to propose global efforts to mitigate the growing risks posed by artificial intelligence.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist told Reuters in an interview that he believes China might agree to restricting potentially dangerous AI model releases if the U.S. took initiative on that first.

“The whole world would go along with that,” said Gates, who met with Xi three years ago, when he was the first foreign entrepreneur to be ⁠hosted by ​the Chinese president post-pandemic.

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Gates also said he’d like to propose that countries monitor AI’s ability to create molecules and carry out biological attacks — something that would not get in the way of any tech industry’s development.