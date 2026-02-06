Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology

The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)

A new type of Artificial Intelligence chip has been created by scientists that is capable of bending and flexing while at the same time performing a computing process. This could have a huge impact on future wearable technology. The work was highlighted in a recent report, which examined how flexible electronics are moving beyond sensors and into real-time AI computing.

According to the Nature journal, the research shows that it is now possible to build AI-capable circuits on flexible materials instead of traditional rigid silicon wafers. This would potentially allow wearable technologies such as smart watches, health patches, and even smart clothing to analyse the data directly on the body, rather than sending the data to a phone or remotely located computer.