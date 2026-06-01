ROG turns 20: ASUS introduces G1000 Edition 20, Xbox Ally X20, and outlines AI future

ASUS ROG, Monday, June 1, celebrated its 20th anniversary. The company marked the occasion by introducing its Edition 20 collection, a limited-edition lineup spanning gaming PCs, components, peripherals, lifestyle products, and software.

The event hosted in Taipei, Taiwan, also served as a reflection on the ROG’s journey from a niche motherboard maker to one of the most recognisable names in gaming hardware.

At the event, ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih termed the anniversary as both a celebration of ROG’s past and a glimpse into its future. He described a gaming landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), where non-player characters can think, learn, and adapt dynamically to players’ strategies rather than following predetermined scripts.

According to Shih, AI could eventually enable gamers to create entire worlds on their own, ushering in what he described as the era of the “one-person game creator.” He said the technology would transform games from pre-written experiences into living ecosystems that evolve alongside players.

Recollecting ROG’s origins, Shih shared that the brand began with a single motherboard and has since grown into what ASUS calls a “global republic” of gamers. The anniversary event was held at a location closely tied to Taiwan’s electronics heritage, a deliberate choice intended to honour the enthusiasts, overclockers, and early adopters who helped shape the gaming hardware industry.

“The journey of Dare began with a defiant spirit, a refusal to settle for the status quo,” Shih said during his keynote. “Twenty years on, we didn’t just change the game, we transformed the world around it.”

The company also used the occasion to highlight the role played by community members and industry partners in establishing the ROG ecosystem. Video messages from executives at AMD, Intel, Microsoft, and NVIDIA hailed ASUS on the

milestone and emphasised the long-standing collaborations that have driven gaming innovation over the past two decades.

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Kris Huang, general manager of gaming and workspace gear business unit at Asus, who is also one of the original project managers involved in the creation of ROG, took the stage to talk about the brand’s early days. He described working on “Project G,” the initiative that ultimately gave birth to the Republic of Gamers brand in 2006. What began as a motherboard-focused effort has since expanded into a broad ecosystem that includes gaming laptops, desktops, displays, networking products, and peripherals.

At the centre of the celebration was the Edition 20 collection, which according to ASUS represents the next phase of ROG’s evolution. The company describes the lineup as a showcase of extreme performance, integrated design, and AI-powered innovation. The products feature a distinct anniversary design language combining black, gold, translucent elements, and subtle red accents intended to reflect the brand’s heritage and future ambitions.

Among the flagship announcements was the ROG G1000 Edition 20 desktop, a limited-edition gaming system capable of housing up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor. ASUS said that the system uses a tri-zone cooling architecture and a 420mm liquid cooler capable of handling up to 1,000W of thermal output. The desktop also features an AniMe Holo display, which the company describes as the world’s first holographic fan system in a prebuilt gaming PC.

On the other hand for DIY enthusiasts, ASUS introduced anniversary editions of several core components, including the ROG Crosshair motherboard, the ROG Thor 3000W Titanium III power supply, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, and the ROG Ryujin 360 liquid cooler. During the presentation, ASUS highlighted innovations such as a modular open-frame chassis, GPU-focused power delivery, enhanced SSD cooling, and synchronised displays designed to create a unified visual experience across the system.

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The company also expanded the Edition 20 concept beyond traditional hardware. New lifestyle products include the ROG Slash Backpack Edition 20 and a matching luggage collection, both designed for gamers who travel frequently. ASUS also announced ‘ROG Saga: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20,’ the company’s first board game, based on the cyberpunk-inspired ROG Saga universe. Designed for up to four players, the tabletop experience aims to bring ROG’s digital storytelling into a physical format.

Another notable addition is the limited-edition ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle, a handheld gaming package featuring AMD’s Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, a 7.4-inch OLED display, and AI-powered gaming features. ASUS says the bundle reflects its vision of combining mobility, performance, and immersive experiences for modern gamers.

Beyond hardware, ASUS introduced Armoury Crate Edition 20, a special anniversary version of its software platform. The update introduces a limited-edition interface and visual theme designed to unify the look and feel of the broader Edition 20 ecosystem.

As ROG enters its third decade, ASUS says it will continue to focus on gaming innovation, AI-powered features, and new technologies. The company also unveiled ROG Lab to explore future gaming experiences.