scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Instagram co-founders’ AI-powered Artifact news curation app now available for all

Instagram co-founder's Artifact AI app is now available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Artifact AI app now available for Android and iOS devices (Image credit: Artifact)

It looks like everyone wants a piece of AI pie. From Microsoft’s new Bing to Spotify DJ, apps and services that we use every day are getting smarter with AI capabilities. Instagram co-founders announced an AI-based news app called Artifact a few weeks ago, which is now available for everyone.

Created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram, Artifact claims to deliver personalised news curations. I downloaded the app to check out its features and to understand how different it is from other content curation apps, and here is my take on the same.

Downloading the Artifact app on an Android phone was pretty straightforward. All I had to do was search for the same on Google Play Store and click on install. Do note that, the app still says early access on the Google Play Store.

Also read |Call of Duty Warzone Mobile now available for pre-order on iOS devices: Here’s what we know so far

Setting up the Artifact was as simple as it gets. Once I was done with the sign-up process, the app asked me to select ten categories to offer curated news. Looking at some of the categories, it is pretty evident that the app is optimised for the western market and not for India as I did not see cricket in the sports section.

Getting into the app, Artifact has a pretty simple user interface. There is a home page with news curated from various publishers and genres and then there is a dedicated menu for each of the categories. Then there is also a headlines tab, which offers curated world news. At first, Artifact just looked like a typical news curation app.

Artifact uses AI to personalise news curation

Artifact harnesses the power of AI to serve better news based on user behaviour. In the settings menu, the app recommends users read at least 25 stories in two weeks, and based on this data, the app will offer a personalised news feed. Similarly, it will also learn about user interest in a category and publisher to serve news that they may be interested in.

Also Read
A tech race begins as Microsoft adds AI to its search engine
Rebellion AI chipset
S Korea aims to join AI race as startup Rebellions launches new chip
ChatGPT, ChatGPT faults, ChatGPT disinformation, ChatGPT answers
Disinformation researchers raise alarms about AI chatbots

Right now, Artifact looks like a pretty straightforward news aggregator platform, which also allows users to add various publication subscriptions, where, the app will prioritise the content from the same. By the looks of it, Artifact should be able to deliver a personalised news app and will get better over time.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 15:25 IST
Next Story

Gujarat’s Largest Tech Fest: Parul University’s Projections 2023 Provides a Platform to Develop Futuristic Technologies

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close