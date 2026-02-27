Arduino, Qualcomm bring on-device AI and robotics learning to Indian school systems

The initiative aims to give Indian K–12 students hands-on experience with AI, robotics, and physical computing using classroom-ready technology platforms. (Image for representation/FreePik)

Arduino, backed by Qualcomm, has partnered with Indian edtech firm Get Set Learn to roll out physical AI and future-ready STEAM education across India’s K-12 school ecosystem. The development is a part of the company’s broader push to align classroom learning with emerging workforce needs.

The collaboration brings together Get Set Learn, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Arduino to strengthen hands-on education in artificial intelligence (AI), electronics, robotics, and physical computing.

This initiative focuses on moving AI education beyond theory and cloud-based tools, allowing students to design and deploy intelligent physical systems within real classroom environments.

With AI increasingly powering real-world applications such as robotics, automation, and sensing technologies, the partners said that early exposure to physical AI systems is becoming critical for future workforce readiness.