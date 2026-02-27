Arduino, Qualcomm bring on-device AI and robotics learning to Indian school systems

Arduino, backed by Qualcomm, has partnered with Indian edtech firm Get Set Learn to roll out physical AI and future-ready STEAM education across India’s K-12 school ecosystem. The development is a part of the company’s broader push to align classroom learning with emerging workforce needs.
The collaboration brings together Get Set Learn, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Arduino to strengthen hands-on education in artificial intelligence (AI), electronics, robotics, and physical computing.
This initiative focuses on moving AI education beyond theory and cloud-based tools, allowing students to design and deploy intelligent physical systems within real classroom environments.
With AI increasingly powering real-world applications such as robotics, automation, and sensing technologies, the partners said that early exposure to physical AI systems is becoming critical for future workforce readiness.
By combining Arduino’s open-source hardware and development platforms with Qualcomm Technologies’ on-device and edge AI capabilities, the programme intends to provide students with practical experience in building reliable systems that function even in low-connectivity and resource-constrained settings.
Under the partnership, the companies plan to design classroom-ready learning pathways spanning grades K-12 that integrate coding, electronics, robotics, and AI with measurable learning outcomes.
The initiative will also introduce edge-based AI experiences, allowing students to build and iterate intelligent systems locally, reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure while improving responsiveness, privacy, and cost efficiency.
Another key focus area will be the transformation of existing Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) and STEAM labs into structured, certification-led learning spaces aligned with future skills and life skills development.
Implementation of this initiative at scale will be supported by Get Set Learn’s national network of school partnerships and ecosystem. The aim is to target consistent impact in both public and private education systems.
According to the partners, the programme is built around globally adopted standards and open toolchains, enabling schools to invest in long-term infrastructure while teaching core engineering concepts such as sensing, actuation, control loops, and local inference.
Students are expected to progress from foundational concepts to deployable systems, creating portfolios of practical projects aligned with higher education and entry-level industry pathways.
Executives from Qualcomm Technologies, Get Set Learn, and Arduino said the collaboration aligns with India’s national priorities around digital literacy, innovation, and workforce readiness.