Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas reveals the ‘next big thing’ with Perplexity Computer

After nearly two months of silence, Perplexity AI is back in action. The AI startup headed by Aravind Srinivas has announced Perplexity Computer, its latest flagship offering that redefines the functions of AI-powered assistants.
Perplexity AI began as an AI-powered answer engine, something like Google that summarises info into paragraphs with source citations. The AI search engine is capable of research, summarisation and generation, and with its latest offering, Perplexity aims to go way further.
Following the roll-out of Perplexity Computer, co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has been missing in action for weeks, took to his X profile to share what the company has been up to for the past two months.
“What has Perplexity been up to last two months? We’ve silently been working on the next big thing: Perplexity Computer. Computer unifies every current capability of AI into a single system. Files, tools, memory, and models, orchestrated together, working for you,” he wrote.
In simple words, Perplexity Computer brings AI capabilities that give more power to AI assistants. It does not merely answer questions or small bits of code and is being pitched as a general-purpose digital worker. Essentially a virtual agent that can autonomously carry out an assortment of tasks on a user’s behalf, such as researching, coding, drafting, deploying, and managing workflows, and all of these with minimal human supervision.
Conceptually, when a user asks Perplexity Computer to do a task, it breaks it into subtasks, employs multiple specialised AI models to handle those tasks, and stitches together results into a finished product. The models may split research, coding, data extraction, design, and deployment tasks among themselves, and all of these are managed by the platform’s internal logic.
Introducing Perplexity Computer.
Computer unifies every current AI capability into one system.
It can research, design, code, deploy, and manage any project end-to-end. pic.twitter.com/dZUybl6VkY
— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 25, 2026
According to the company, since it is designed to remember context, it can continue to work on things a user started earlier. The company claims that Perplexity Computer is not just one big brain; it ‘orchestrates multiple models’, meaning it will call on different specialist AI systems (19 in total based on the announcement) depending on the task at hand. This means research tasks would call a different model, while large-code generation would require another model.
Perplexity Computer is available for Perplexity Max subscribers, the company’s higher pricing tier, and is expected to come to Pro users later. The latest tool from Perplexity indicates a shift from search and assistance to execution. Now instead of simply asking and browsing results, a user can delegate work, get their deliverables executed, and seemingly offload creative, technical, or even research-heavy work to AI.
In simple words, Perplexity Computer is much more than a search engine. It is the company’s take on the next big leap in personal AI – a digital coworker that can take instructions and deliver finished output with as little oversight as possible.