Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas reveals the ‘next big thing’ with Perplexity Computer

Perplexity Computer is positioned as a general-purpose AI system capable of handling tasks beyond search and question answering. CEO Aravind Srinivas has called it the next big thing. (Express Image)

After nearly two months of silence, Perplexity AI is back in action. The AI startup headed by Aravind Srinivas has announced Perplexity Computer, its latest flagship offering that redefines the functions of AI-powered assistants.

Perplexity AI began as an AI-powered answer engine, something like Google that summarises info into paragraphs with source citations. The AI search engine is capable of research, summarisation and generation, and with its latest offering, Perplexity aims to go way further.

Following the roll-out of Perplexity Computer, co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has been missing in action for weeks, took to his X profile to share what the company has been up to for the past two months.