Apple’s Siri AI overhaul: A look at key features coming this year

Apple introduced a redesigned version of Siri at WWDC 2026, giving the voice assistant major AI upgrades aimed at making interactions more natural and context-aware through Apple Intelligence.

According to Apple, Siri has been rebuilt using advanced AI capabilities to better understand follow-up questions, personal context and on-screen content. While users can still activate the assistant using the familiar “Hey Siri” command, the company said the new version is designed to support more fluid, back-and-forth conversations.

A more conversational Siri

Apple says Siri now offers improved speech understanding, more expressive voices and greater accuracy in dictation. Users will also be able to customise the pace and style of Siri’s voice. In addition, voice dictation has been updated to automatically handle punctuation, capitalisation and formatting more accurately while users speak.