Apple’s Siri AI overhaul: A look at key features coming this year

Apple introduced a redesigned version of Siri at WWDC 2026, giving the voice assistant major AI upgrades aimed at making interactions more natural and context-aware through Apple Intelligence.
According to Apple, Siri has been rebuilt using advanced AI capabilities to better understand follow-up questions, personal context and on-screen content. While users can still activate the assistant using the familiar “Hey Siri” command, the company said the new version is designed to support more fluid, back-and-forth conversations.
Apple says Siri now offers improved speech understanding, more expressive voices and greater accuracy in dictation. Users will also be able to customise the pace and style of Siri’s voice. In addition, voice dictation has been updated to automatically handle punctuation, capitalisation and formatting more accurately while users speak.
Siri is also getting a refreshed interface, with new ways to access it across Apple devices. On supported iPhones, users can invoke Siri through the side button or by swiping down from the Dynamic Island for more detailed interactions.
One of the biggest additions is Siri’s ability to understand on-screen content and respond based on context. Whether users are viewing a schedule, message, image or document, Siri can analyse what is displayed and suggest relevant actions.
During demonstrations, Apple showed Siri extracting details from screenshots, adding events directly to calendars and helping users search for information related to content shown on-screen. Siri can also pull information from messages, emails and photos to help users find restaurant recommendations, hotel confirmations or old images more easily.
Apple is also introducing a standalone Siri app that keeps a private record of conversations, making it easier to revisit previous chats or continue them across devices. Conversations will sync securely through iCloud, allowing users to start on an iPhone and continue on an iPad and Mac without losing context.
On iPad and Mac, Siri is now integrated more deeply into Spotlight and contextual menus, enabling users to ask questions about files, images or texts directly from their screen.
Apple is expanding Visual Intelligence to iPhone, iPad, Mac and visionOS. On iPhone, Siri can use the camera to recognise nearby objects and answer contextual questions, while Mac and iPad users can analyse screenshots or on-screen content to search visually and complete actions.
The assistant is also gaining broader productivity features, including help with planning, message drafting and document feedback. Apple said Siri can suggest edits, generate drafts and automatically proofread text systemwide, including in third-party apps.
The new Siri experience will initially launch in English, with additional language support expected to expand over time.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)