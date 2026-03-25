Steve Wozniak says AI cannot replace humans, calls current tools disappointing

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who led the company alongside Steve Jobs, says he doesn’t use AI tools too much and is “disappointed” by his experiences with it.
In an interview with CNN ahead of Apple’s 50th anniversary, when the former executive was asked about what excites and scares him about AI, he said, “I don’t use AI much at all, but I’ve asked it a few questions to test it. I’ll ask a question where one word is the key item, the direction I want to go, and AI will come back with a whole bunch of clear explanations that are on the subject, but not what I really was interested in.”
Wozniak added that he thinks AI responses are “too dry and too perfect” and that he is “disappointed a lot.”
The host then asked if AI would be able to replace humans in the future. To this, Wozniak said that he has “seen no sign yet that we understand well enough how the brain works to get to that point that it replaces the humans, has emotions, cares about things, want to help others, want to be a good person.”
He went on to say that AI might someday be “really smart and understand you the way another human would, but it hasn’t lived a human life to understand what humans are going through to sometimes catch those little nuances in the way you speak.”
In a statement to Fox Business, where Wozniak was discussing how AI is evolving rapidly and talking about areas where it is falling short, Wozniak said that he prefers “reliable content every time” and is “not a fan of AI.”
His views are different from those of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who believes that the technology will be bigger than the internet itself. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella compared the launch of ChatGPT to a jump from a bicycle to a steam engine, while Bill Gates said AI ranks alongside the microprocessor, the PC, and the mobile phone in terms of impact.