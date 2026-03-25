Steve Wozniak says AI cannot replace humans, calls current tools disappointing

Wozniak's view about AI is different from current tech leaders, who say the technology will revolutionize everything we do. (File Photo)

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who led the company alongside Steve Jobs, says he doesn’t use AI tools too much and is “disappointed” by his experiences with it.

In an interview with CNN ahead of Apple’s 50th anniversary, when the former executive was asked about what excites and scares him about AI, he said, “I don’t use AI much at all, but I’ve asked it a few questions to test it. I’ll ask a question where one word is the key item, the direction I want to go, and AI will come back with a whole bunch of clear explanations that are on the subject, but not what I really was interested in.”