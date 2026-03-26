Apple may preview revamped Siri at WWDC ’26 amid AI push: Report

The Siri voice assistant is getting some new updates. Reportedly, Apple is currently testing a dedicated app for the voice assistant along with an ‘Ask Siri’ feature. The new feature will work across Apple’s software and is seen as Apple’s wider overhaul of Apple Intelligence, its proprietary AI system.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Apple is looking forward to endowing Siri with a fresh new look and chatbot-like experience. The report claims that the new Siri will be unveiled on June 8 at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It will be part of the iOS 27 and macOS 27 operating systems.

Updates to Siri will bring it to the forefront of Apple’s AI strategy, which the company is reportedly trying to revive following the lacklustre response to Apple Intelligence from the iOS community. With the new updates, Siri will more likely operate like popular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Gemini and will also be able to read from within other apps and offer personalised responses based on whatever it sees.

Multiple reports also indicate that the Cupertino-based tech giant is under intense pressure to showcase its AI innovation at the upcoming WWDC 2026. Reportedly, Apple is eyeing transforming Siri into a systemwide AI agent with deep integration across apps. In its WWDC announcement, Apple is expected to highlight its AI advancements.

Also Read | Apple to hold annual developers conference from June 8

While Apple has not disclosed any details about its upcoming innovations, a Bloomberg report claims that the updated Siri is code-named ‘Campo’ and that it has been designed to offer better control features in iPhones and Macs. It can access personal data such as messages, notes, and emails to accomplish tasks. The updated Siri will also be able to do tasks within apps, search the web, and access news – all using Apple-built interfaces and AI models.

Siri was developed by Apple and integrated across its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. First introduced in 2011, it uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to understand spoken commands and respond conversationally.

Siri can perform tasks such as making calls, sending messages, setting reminders, providing information, and controlling apps or smart home devices. It adapts to user preferences over time and emphasises privacy through on-device processing. Recent updates have focused on improving contextual understanding, personalisation, and integration with broader AI systems.

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With the advent of ChatGPT and subsequent AI chatbots with refined conversational skills, Siri took a backseat, and Apple has been working towards reviving it to meet the evolving needs of consumers. The new updated Siri will likely endow the virtual assistant with new capabilities and a feel.

