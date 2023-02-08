Apple to hold in-person ‘AI Summit’ for employees in wake of ChatGPT

Apple had put many of its special events on hold for nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to Bloomberg’s Marc Gurman, that trend is set to change with the company ready to host an in-person, in-house “AI Summit” for employees at the Steve Jobs theatre.

It looks like the upcoming event will be more like an ‘AI summit only for employees’ with Apple expected to host the event in the Steve Jobs theatre.

This year’s Apple AI event comes at a time when artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT has captured the world’s attention with its ability to generate articles, essays, jokes, poems and all kinds of content with a seemingly human touch.

In the past, Apple has acquired many artificial intelligence startups like Barcelona-based Vilynx, which specialises in advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision technology and Washington-based Xnor.ai, which builds tools that help AI algorithms run on devices rather than remote data centres.

According to a Reuters report, in 2021, Apple hired former Google data scientist Samy Bengio, who was expected to lead a new AI research unit at Apple under John Giannandrea, senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy. According to 9to5Mac, Apple has been adding a lot of AI and machine learning-based features to its devices.

Since it is a private in-house event for employees, it is hard to say what to expect from it. But chances are, we might hear about some of the results of the conference during WWDC 2023, Apple’s developer conference.