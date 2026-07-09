Apple inks over $30 billion Broadcom deal to make billions of US-made chips

Apple has announced a partnership with semiconductor firm Broadcom Inc. The multiyear chip supply agreement is reportedly valued at over $30 billion. The announcement is in line with the US President’s push to boost domestic chip manufacturing. As part of the deal, Broadcom is expected to design and produce custom silicon components and wireless connectivity solutions for a wide range of Apple devices.

Apple said that the deal, which was inked earlier this week, will run through 2031 and that it covers FBAR filters, or radio-frequency chips that are key for wireless communications in its devices. Reportedly, these filters had been developed by Broadcom since 2023.

Furthermore, the deal between the two tech companies is projected to produce over 15 billion chips, entirely made in the US and also fostering domestic jobs. Some reports also suggest that the deal is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to work closely with the federal administration officials and domestic companies, and largely set up an end-to-end silicon supply chain in the US.

Also, as part of the deal, Broadcom will reportedly invest $1.5 billion to ramp up its Fort Collins, Colorado, factory, which is key to the massive projection of 15 billion chip production. “The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we’re proud to deepen our ​investments in ​US-based suppliers ⁠that share our commitment to excellence and innovation,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in ​a statement.

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Broadcom is also a part of Apple’s American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which was launched to boost US-based manufacturing. Incidentally, this is Apple’s largest AMP commitment ever. These investments, according to Apple, are in line with its larger goal of investing $600 billion into the US economy over a four-year period, giving the much needed impetus to domestic manufacturing, employment generation, and innovation across the country.

“Broadcom is proud to continue to work with Apple after decades of success together, and we share a strong commitment to American innovation,” said Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan. “With Apple’s newest commitment, we’re pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint in Fort Collins, where we create groundbreaking technology that connects people around the world.”

Last month, following its similar partnership with OpenAI in 2025, the AI startup unveiled Jalapeno, a custom AI inference chip designed to run large language models with more efficiency. Broadcom’s processor with OpenAI aims to reduce dependence on Nvidia GPUs, lower AI computing costs, and improve performance by optimising data movement, memory, networking, and compute for large-scale AI deployments.

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Following the announcement, Broadcom shares rose more than 4 per cent, while Apple shares edged lower.