Apple to bet on AI wearable devices built around visual intelligence: Report

Apple is likely to announce at least five new products in March this year. (Express Image)

In an effort to gain a competitive edge in the AI race, Apple is reportedly eyeing a new category of wearable AI devices focused on visual intelligence.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has dropped several hints at internal meetings about developing AI wearables built around Visual Intelligence, which the company considers to be a type of technology that can see the surrounding environment and use that context to take action, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

First made available on the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024, Apple has been rolling out features that offer Visual Intelligence such as letting users take a photo or screenshot and then ask questions about the content via OpenAI’s ChatGPT and reverse image search through Google.