Apple 27.3 updates expand Siri AI to more apps, bring conversation summaries to Watch

With its latest 27.3 software updates, Apple is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. The new updates bring new Siri AI features, Audio Intelligence on Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, a revamped Health app, new fitness features, and some improvements to the Safari experience.

Perhaps the most notable addition this time is the expansion of Siri AI’s ability to perform tasks across Apple’s applications. Now, users can ask Siri to undertake complex tasks such as organising files, finding previously visited places, and even coordinating plans with friends. For example, Siri can create a playlist called ‘Day at the Beach’ in Apple Music, arrange planning tabs into a Safari tab group or schedule a message to friends.

Apple said that the feature is available for testing across 16 apps, including Mail, Calendar, Files, Finder, Journal, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Preview, Reminders, Safari, Shortcuts, Weather, etc. Besides, Apple is also expanding Siri AI’s language support. The beta version is now available for testing in Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Turkish and Norwegian, adding to its existing language support.

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Updates for Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are also getting a new set of AI features as part of Audio Intelligence. These features are aimed at helping users remember conversations and catch information that is likely to be missed. The features are powered by a combination of the S11 chip, the built-in microphone, and Apple Intelligence models running on iPhone and Apple’s Private Cloud Compute. One of the new features is Live Rewind, previewed at the September event, allowing users to recall the previous 15 seconds of a conversation. Double-tapping on the Digital Crown shows a text snippet of what was just said. Users can ask Siri questions about the content or save it in the new Siri app for later.

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Meanwhile, another feature, Siri Recap, generates summaries of conversations. When enabled, Apple Intelligence automatically creates a title and key points after a conversation, allowing users to revisit important information without having to remember every detail. These features join existing Audio Intelligence capabilities, including Sound Recognition and Shazam, in watchOS 27.

Redesigned Health app

The iPhone maker is also bringing back its redesigned Health app for beta testing. The updated app uses Apple Intelligence to study a user’s health data and provide personalised insights to help them manage their health. New additions include Health Age and movement assessments. The app now supports all English language variants, along with French, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Turkish and Vietnamese.

On the other hand, for fitness enthusiasts, Apple is also introducing Fitness+ Gym Strength, a new workout experience built around personalised four-week strength-training plans. According to Apple, these plans adapt to a user’s fitness goals, experience, schedule and available gym equipment. Each workout includes recommendations for exercises, sets and weights, alongside video demos from Apple Fitness+ trainers. Users with an Apple Watch can also log exercises and track metrics such as heart rate and calories burnt.

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Meanwhile, Safari is getting several improvements, including vertical tabs, which let users view and manage tabs in a vertical layout, making it easier to read full-page titles. Adaptive Dark Mode can automatically apply a dark appearance to websites that do not natively support it. Siri can also perform actions such as moving, sorting and closing tabs, as well as helping users manage their browsing history.

Apple is also expanding the redesigned StandBy experience beyond iPhone Duo to other compatible iPhone models. The updated interface includes new Calendar and Weather faces, redesigned analogue and digital clocks, and a Photos face that supports Shared Albums. Users can set colours and complications, create multiple versions of faces and swipe between them. The updates also bring Siri Mode in Camera and Visual Intelligence with Apple Pencil to supported iPad models.

Apple opens Siri AI to developers

Along with a slew of new features, Apple is also opening Siri AI to developers through a new preview available with the iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3, macOS 27.3 and visionOS 27.3 betas. This will allow developers to connect their apps with Siri, so users can complete tasks using voice commands instead of navigating multiple screens.

Using Apple’s App Intents framework, developers can let Siri access features and actions within their apps. For example, users could ask Siri to check a delivery, book a reservation or place an order. Developers can also use features such as personal context and onscreen awareness to make Siri more useful.

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Apple is also introducing a feature called Skills, which lets developers combine multiple actions to handle more complex requests. The preview gives developers early access to these tools ahead of their wider rollout in the coming months. Apple expects to start accepting App Store submissions with these integrations in spring 2027.