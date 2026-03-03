Claude down again: Anthropic’s AI models, tools suffer second outage within 24 hours

Claude’s outages began the same day that AWS reported disruptions after one of its data centres in the UAE was struck by “objects”, which reportedly triggered a fire.

Updated: Mar 3, 2026 12:50 PM IST
AWS is Anthropic's primary cloud provider and training partner.
Anthropic’s Claude AI chatbot is facing disruption in several parts of the world for the second time in less than 24 hours, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 300 users reported experiencing technical difficulties with accessing Claude beginning from 8am on Tuesday, March 3. The company’s official Claude status page shows that its Claude Cowork and Claude Code AI tools are also seeing “elevated errors,” as per its latest update timestamped 10:13am on March 3.

“We are continuing to investigate this issue,” Anthropic said. Claude suffered another major outage on Monday, March 2, with more than 900 users reporting issues at the peak of the disruption at around 5:30pm.

The company said it was investigating “elevated errors” occurring with the Claude chatbot, Claude Opus 4.6 (its latest large language model), Claude Console (the Claude developer platform), and Claude Code (the company’s AI-powered coding assistant), as per its post on the status page timestamped 5:19pm IST on March 2.

Claude’s recent outages seems to have begun the same day that Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported disruptions after one of its data centres in the UAE was struck by “objects”, which reportedly triggered a fire.

The UAE is reeling from Iran’s ⁠retaliatory ​missile and drone strikes following US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The Iranian strikes hit airports, ports, and residential areas ​across ​the country and the wider ⁠Gulf region.

Two of Amazon cloud unit’s zones, ​which are ​clusters of data centres, in the ⁠UAE were without power on Monday, the company said on its status page. For context, AWS is Anthropic’s primary cloud provider and training partner. However, there is no confirmation that the two incidents are linked.

 

