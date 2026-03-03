Claude down again: Anthropic’s AI models, tools suffer second outage within 24 hours

Anthropic’s Claude AI chatbot is facing disruption in several parts of the world for the second time in less than 24 hours, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 300 users reported experiencing technical difficulties with accessing Claude beginning from 8am on Tuesday, March 3. The company’s official Claude status page shows that its Claude Cowork and Claude Code AI tools are also seeing “elevated errors,” as per its latest update timestamped 10:13am on March 3.

“We are continuing to investigate this issue,” Anthropic said. Claude suffered another major outage on Monday, March 2, with more than 900 users reporting issues at the peak of the disruption at around 5:30pm.