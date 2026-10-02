Anthropic warns government attitudes may hurt customer ties, IPO prospectus shows

Anthropic has warned of potential business risks linked to government policies and growing concerns over artificial intelligence. (Image: Reuters)

Anthropic warned that government attitudes toward the company and its technology could have broader implications for its business, including its relationships with commercial customers and partners, according to the IPO prospectus seen by Reuters.

Companies routinely warn that policy changes could affect their business, particularly government contractors. For example, SpaceX said in its IPO filing that maintaining strong relationships with US government agencies is ⁠critical to its ​business and warned that any deterioration in those relationships could materially harm its ability to retain existing business and win new opportunities.

Anthropic’s disclosure appears broader, suggesting that government perceptions of the company and its conduct could extend beyond its direct dealings to affect customers, partners, other commercial relationships — and even civilization. The filing warns that ​advanced ​AI could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity,” an extraordinary ⁠warning by a company planning an IPO that could be valued at $2 trillion for the firm’s capacity to profit from the same technology.