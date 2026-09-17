Anthropic to fold Claude AI features into one interface, launches document tools

Pages from the Anthropic website and the company’s logos are displayed on a computer screen in New York. (File Photo)

Anthropic said on Wednesday it is combining the chat and Cowork features of its Claude AI assistant into a single interface and launching new document and presentation tools.

The company will also integrate its visual work tool, Claude Design, into the main ⁠interface, ​with the changes coming after users said they were frustrated by having to choose the right tool for each task, it said.

Anthropic’s ​move ​follows OpenAI’s July launch ⁠of ChatGPT Work, which combined its chatbot with its Codex coding tool, highlighting ‌the two IPO-bound giants’ race for enterprise customers and non-coders seeking to use AI-powered work tools.