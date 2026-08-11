Why Anthropic is watermarking text generated by Claude AI, how it will work

As AI-generated content continues to flood the internet, Anthropic has said that content created using Claude will now carry machine-readable watermarks, including for text, text files, and images.

The watermarks attached to Claude-generated content will be imperceptible and will not affect the meaning, quality, or readability of the popular AI chatbot’s responses, Anthropic said in a Claude support page updated on Tuesday, August 11.

Besides embedding watermarks invisible to the human eye in Claude-generated text, Anthropic said it will also attach certain file types with cryptographically signed provenance metadata to indicate whether the file was processed using Claude and has been tampered with.

Anthropic’s move to add watermarks and other provenance signals to its AI-generated content is to aimed at complying with the European Union’s AI Act, specifically Article 50(2) of ‘Code of Practice on Transparency of AI-Generated Content’ which went into effect from August 2, 2026.

Under the EU’s AI Act, Anthropic is classified as a provider of both generative AI models and generative AI systems. As a result, it has to comply with legal requirements pertaining to the marking and detection of AI-generated content.

The rise of AI-generated, synthetic content has threatened to disrupt online information ecosystems and cause tangible harm such as fraud, misrepresentation, and harassment. This has pushed policymakers worldwide to search for solutions that could mitigate such risks and empower users.

But how does Anthropic plan to comply with the obligations under the EU Transparency Code? How will watermarking work for AI-generated content? And how effective are these measures likely to be in detecting such content?

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How will Claude-generated content be marked?

Anthropic has broadly outlined two complementary steps to mark content generated and processed by Claude: watermarks embedded in text and signed provenance metadata attached to files.

As part of the first step, Anthropic said that the watermarks will be imperceptibly woven directly into the text itself. This means that human users will not be able to see it. The watermarks will be applied at the model level. Text generated by any of Anthropic’s Claude family of models will carry these watermarks, as will content produced through various Claude-powered tools and interfaces.

Since the machine-readable watermark will be embedded directly into the text, it will be carried over when users copy and paste the text elsewhere. Anthropic has only said that the text-based watermark “may persist” after the content has been edited.

Under the second technique, Anthropic said it will attach signed provenance metadata for various file types such as .svg, .png, or .jpg. Essentially, will help indicate whether content such as images, graphics, and documents was generated by Claude.

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The cryptographically signed metadata, which includes information such as the origin, context, and the history of a piece of text or image, will appear in accordance with the open standards stipulated by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a cross-industry initiative to record information about content provenance.

The signed metadata label not only lets users know whether a file has been generated or processed using AI, but also makes it easier to tell whether the file has been tampered with. Anthropic further said it will be rolling out AI detection tools to help users and third parties detect embedded watermarks and signed metadata on their own.

What are the limitations of watermarks?

While machine-readable marks provide important signals about content, they also carry limitations across all content types. In the case of images, visual labels can be cropped or edited out while watermarks embedded in metadata can easily be circumvented by taking a screenshot of the image. Note, Google’s SynthID watermarks are harder to tamper with because the tool subtly changes the pixels of an image.

Coming to invisible watermarks in text, research studies in the last few years suggest that they can be manipulated far more easily than in audio-visual content. Other AI models can be used to paraphrase AI-generated text, which may pass scrutiny given that AI detection tools themselves are not 100 per cent reliable. It is also possible to rewrite the text manually, although doing so means that the final version is no longer purely AI-generated.

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Also Read | Meta AI image detector fails to identify some of its own cropped AI images: Report

The difficulty of reliably distinguishing AI-generated text from human writing is perhaps best illustrated by the debate around the use of the em dash. Online posts, and even a few AI detection tools, have treated the frequent use of the punctuation mark as a telltale sign of AI-generated writing, even though em dashes are also commonly used by human writers.