Anthropic study reveals what users expect from AI and what worries them

A global survey shows people are increasingly relying on AI for productivity, even as concerns around trust and job impact persist. (AI generated)

Anthropic, the company behind Claude, has released findings from a large global study exploring what people want from AI and what concerns them about its future.

The study surveyed 81,000 participants across 159 countries. In December last year, Anthropic introduced “Claude Interviewer”, a specialised AI model that conducted open-ended interviews in 70 languages. Responses from participants were then analysed and categorised using Claude-powered systems.

When asked about their expectations from AI, 18.8 per cent of respondents highlighted “professional excellence” as their top goal, while 13.7 per cent pointed to “personal transformation”. Many participants said they use AI to handle routine tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic and complex work. Others noted that AI helps free up time for different priorities.