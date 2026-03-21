Anthropic study reveals what users expect from AI and what worries them

Anthropic, the company behind Claude, has released findings from a large global study exploring what people want from AI and what concerns them about its future.
The study surveyed 81,000 participants across 159 countries. In December last year, Anthropic introduced “Claude Interviewer”, a specialised AI model that conducted open-ended interviews in 70 languages. Responses from participants were then analysed and categorised using Claude-powered systems.
When asked about their expectations from AI, 18.8 per cent of respondents highlighted “professional excellence” as their top goal, while 13.7 per cent pointed to “personal transformation”. Many participants said they use AI to handle routine tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic and complex work. Others noted that AI helps free up time for different priorities.
Additional motivations included life management, time freedom, financial independence, societal transformation, entrepreneurship, and learning and growth. Interestingly, only 5.6 per cent of respondents cited “creative expression”, making it the least prioritised use case.
On the concerns side, 26.7 per cent of participants flagged “unreliability” as their biggest worry. This was followed by concerns around jobs and the economy at 22.3 per cent, and issues related to autonomy and control at 21.9 per cent. Other concerns included cognitive decline, governance challenges, misinformation, surveillance and privacy risks, malicious use, and the impact on meaning and creativity. “Overrestriction” ranked lowest among concerns.
The study also highlighted regional differences in sentiment. Respondents from India, Brazil, and Israel showed a largely positive outlook on AI. Meanwhile, participants from France, Japan, and the United States expressed mixed views, and those from Germany, South Korea, and the United Kingdom were generally more sceptical.