Anthropic pushes deeper into enterprise AI with Claude Cowork expansion

After causing a stir in the global markets last month, artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic is back with some new upgrades. The company’s Claude Cowork, an AI model that does all the work for a user in their systems, is getting a wider release.

The company has now launched a series of plugins and connectors, tools which enterprises can use to boost the capabilities of individual employees. Last month, the company introduced Cowork in a research capacity, sending shockwaves across markets that are already reeling under AI’s potential disruption.

From Tuesday, February 24, onwards, companies will be able to connect Claude Cowork to their existing suite of tools, such as Google Drive, Gmail, etc. These companies will also be able to install customisable plugins across domains such as financial analysis, engineering and human resources that encode institutional knowledge and workflows.

“We’re introducing updates to Cowork and plugins that help enterprises customise Claude to how you work. Plugins turn Claude into specialised agents for every role and department. Now, you can build private marketplaces to distribute them across your organisation,” the company said in its official blog.

Introducing Cowork and plugin updates that help enterprises customize Claude for better collaboration with every team. pic.twitter.com/pRwJqPBRQj — Claude (@claudeai) February 24, 2026

Kate Jensen, head of Americas at Anthropic, told CNBC that the company is trying to make it much more accessible and much more ready for anyone to be able to use. Even though investors were apprehensive ahead of the company’s expected announcement, Anthropic’s head of economics, Peter McCrory, said that it hasn’t yet seen any ‘evidence of widespread displacement in the labour market’.

Anthropic’s rise in the enterprise segment

The AI startup has carved a niche for itself in the enterprise AI segment, which now reportedly amounts to about 80 per cent of its revenue. However, rivals OpenAI and Google are aggressive in their pursuit of the same high-margin enterprise customers, and this is pushing Anthropic to move faster and distinguish itself in the market.

In order to stay ahead, Anthropic is moving beyond conventional standalone chatbots with offerings such as Claude Cowork, which is essentially designed for the workplace and to be deeply integrated into how companies actually work. Claude Code has reportedly gained strong traction among engineering teams, and it seems it may be replicated widely across the knowledge workforce. The company expects Cowork to become embedded in daily work for even non-technical employees.

Claude Cowork offers more than a chat interface, as it pulls real-time context through internal company connectors, thereby offering administrative controls that are critical to enterprises. According to Anthropic, Cowork can deliver a tangible productivity boost, and it gets considerably more work done.

How is the internet reacting?

After Anthropic’s latest announcement, the overall online reaction spanned excitement, anxiety, and somewhat outright panic about what it may mean for enterprise, software, jobs, and markets.

Several users on tech forums and X have been dissecting the impact of Cowork and related Claude updates. Many view the agent-style automation as a potential disruptor to traditional SaaS and IT services, sparking major sell-offs in software and IT stocks. However, some analysts also debate that this could be a genuine shift in how knowledge work gets done or it could be short-term market noise.

Some reactions steer into humorous territory, with many sharing memes. Overall the internet’s take ranges from game-changing automation that could redefine work to overblown sell-offs and fear-mongering.

Earlier this week, after Anthropic said its Claude Code tool would be used to modernise legacy systems that run on the programming language COBOL, IBM stocks took a hit. The shares of the company closed a day lower by about 13.2 per cent at $223.35. IBM has been offering mainframe systems that handle large-scale transaction processing in which COBOL plays a key role.