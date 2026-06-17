Anthropic pauses token-based pricing for Claude Agent SDK amid concerns over AI usage costs

In yet another abrupt move, Anthropic said that it has paused a proposed billing change that would have increased costs for heavy users of its automation-focused Claude Agent SDK, including via third-party apps.
Initially set to take effect from Monday, June 15, the AI startup not moving forward with the changes to the pricing structure means that Claude Agent SDK users will be able to continue drawing from the more generous usage limits that comes with their existing Claude subscriptions.
Anthropic’s reversal on token-based billing for Claude Agent SDK users is significant given how the surging use of AI tools is emerging as a cost burden for enterprises. It also comes just weeks after Microsoft switched its billing system for GitHub Copilot, one of the most widely used AI coding tools, from a flat subscription rate to a token-usage system.
The shift to token-based pricing was met with backlash, with several developers taking to social media platforms such as Reddit and X to bemoan the potentially drastic escalation in cost of using GitHub Copilot.
Claude Agent SDK was launched alongside Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.5 in September 2025. It is the same infrastructure that powers the company’s Claude Code assistant and is used to help developers build their own agents.
Currently, use of Agent SDK is limited only by the standard weekly caps applied to a user’s respective Claude subscription tier. These limits are considered to be generous as it allows power users to squeeze much more usage out of their paid subscriptions than they would get by paying API rates, which are token-based. A token is a unit of text processed by the AI model.
An analysis of Claude Opus usage found that subscribers started saving money from their plans after sending just two to three messages every day, according to a report by ArsTechnica.
On May 13, 2026, Anthropic had announced that usage of its Claude Agent SDK, including via third-party tools and the programmatic “claude -p” command, will be separated from “standard” Claude usage via the chat interface or the official Claude CLI. It had further said that from June 15, 2026, onwards, outside usage of its Agent SDK would be billed at Anthropic’s API rates, with subscribers receiving a monthly usage credit equal to their subscription price.
However, Anthropic on Monday updated its billing support page to state that it was “pausing the changes to Claude Agent SDK usage described below.” “For now, nothing has changed,” the company said, adding that it is “working to update the plan to better support how users build with Claude subscriptions.”
While developers may welcome the temporary reprieve for the pricing of Claude Agent SDK, users may be expected to bear the full costs of extensive use of Anthropic’s AI tools in the near future.
In April 2026, Boris Cherny, Anthropic’s head of Claude Code, said, “We’ve been working hard to meet the increase in demand for Claude, and our subscriptions weren’t built for the usage patterns of these third-party tools. Capacity is a resource we manage thoughtfully and we are prioritizing our customers using our products and API.”