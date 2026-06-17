Anthropic pauses token-based pricing for Claude Agent SDK amid concerns over AI usage costs

In yet another abrupt move, Anthropic said that it has paused a proposed billing change that would have increased costs for heavy users of its automation-focused Claude Agent SDK, including via third-party apps.

Initially set to take effect from Monday, June 15, the AI startup not moving forward with the changes to the pricing structure means that Claude Agent SDK users will be able to continue drawing from the more generous usage limits that comes with their existing Claude subscriptions.

Anthropic’s reversal on token-based billing for Claude Agent SDK users is significant given how the surging use of AI tools is emerging as a cost burden for enterprises. It also comes just weeks after Microsoft switched its billing system for GitHub Copilot, one of the most widely used AI coding tools, from a flat subscription rate to a token-usage system.