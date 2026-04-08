Anthropic launches Project Glasswing to test advanced AI for cybersecurity

Anthropic’s Project Glasswing brings together major tech companies to test an advanced AI model designed to detect and fix software vulnerabilities at scale.

AI startup Anthropic has introduced Project Glasswing, a cybersecurity initiative that brings together major technology firms and critical infrastructure organisations to test an advanced, unreleased AI model designed to identify and help address software vulnerabilities at scale.

At the centre of the project is a frontier AI system with strong coding and reasoning capabilities, which the company claims can analyse high-risk flaws in operating systems, web browsers and widely used software. Early testing has reportedly uncovered numerous serious vulnerabilities, including some that had gone undetected for years.

Unlike typical AI releases, the model – referred to by partners as Claude Mythos Preview – will not be made publicly available due to concerns over potential misuse. Instead, access is limited to a closed group of collaborators across the tech and security ecosystem.