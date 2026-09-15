Anthropic launches new Claude AI finance tool: What traders, analysts need to know

Anthropic has announced a new Claude product designed for finance professionals to analyse markets, conduct research, prepare for client meetings, and make better informed investment decisions.

The tool, known as Claude for Financial Services, aggregates internal data from market feeds and platforms such as Databricks and Snowflake, with hyperlinks to source materials for verification. The AI-powered tool tailored for traders and analysts can be used to automate financial modelling with audit trails, monitor portfolio performance, compare metrics across investments, and generate institution-quality memos and pitch decks.

The launch of Claude for Financial Services comes just days after rival OpenAI introduced a similar ChatGPT version for the finance industry. Both leading AI companies appear to be targeting investment bankers and equity researchers with tools for financial research, modeling and ​client materials.