Anthropic launches new suite of Claude AI automation tools catered to small businesses

Anthropic is looking to expand its AI business beyond enterprise customers, as the AI startup has now introduced a new Claude offering designed specifically for small businesses.

The company on Tuesday, May 13, introduced ‘Claude for Small Business’ designed to integrate its Claude AI assistant with workplace tools such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, HubSpot, Canva, QuickBooks and PayPal.

The suite of tools and plugins is available via a new toggle within Claude Cowork, Anthropic’s task-automation platform for business users that can browse the web, manage files, and execute multi-step workflows on a user’s behalf. Claude for Small Business is aimed at helping smaller firms automate routine operational tasks without requiring advanced technical expertise, according to Anthropic.