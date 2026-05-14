Anthropic launches new suite of Claude AI automation tools catered to small businesses

Anthropic is looking to expand its AI business beyond enterprise customers, as the AI startup has now introduced a new Claude offering designed specifically for small businesses.
The company on Tuesday, May 13, introduced ‘Claude for Small Business’ designed to integrate its Claude AI assistant with workplace tools such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, HubSpot, Canva, QuickBooks and PayPal.
The suite of tools and plugins is available via a new toggle within Claude Cowork, Anthropic’s task-automation platform for business users that can browse the web, manage files, and execute multi-step workflows on a user’s behalf. Claude for Small Business is aimed at helping smaller firms automate routine operational tasks without requiring advanced technical expertise, according to Anthropic.
The launch comes at a time when AI companies are increasingly competing to integrate their products into everyday workflows. While most major AI firms have focused heavily on large enterprises over the past two years, Anthropic appears to be betting that AI-driven automation services for small companies could be a long-term growth market as well.
By targeting the SMB market, Anthropic appears to be pursuing a long-term strategy aimed at increasing Claude adoption while building recurring subscription revenue beyond large enterprise contracts. The rollout of Claude for Small Business is also expected to strengthen Anthropic’s position against rivals such as OpenAI and Google, both of which continue to expand their AI productivity.
“Claude for Small Business runs inside the tools owners already rely on, like QuickBooks, PayPal, and HubSpot, and takes on the work that piles up after hours, like planning payroll, chasing invoices, or kicking off a marketing project. People run the business, and Claude helps take the late-night work off their plates,” said Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic.
Claude for Small Business can be used to automate tasks such as invoice tracking, meeting summaries, marketing content creation, document organisation, and customer communication, as per Anthropic. In addition, Anthropic has introduced reusable workflow templates and pre-built ‘skills’ that companies can deploy more easily. The company also said Claude can “connect to tools you already use, securely.” According to the company, the platform includes 15 ready-to-run workflows and 15 pre-built skills across finance, operations, marketing, HR and customer service.
As part of its efforts to boost AI adoption among small businesses, Anthropic is planning a coast-to-coast promotional tour across 10 cities in the US, beginning with Chicago, according to TechCrunch. It plans to conduct free AI training workshops for up to 100 local small business leaders at each stop.
The company has also partnered with PayPal to launch a free online “AI Fluency for Small Business” course aimed at helping business owners learn how to use AI tools safely and effectively.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)