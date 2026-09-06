Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October: Report

A US government directive over national security concerns has forced Anthropic to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for foreign nationals. (Express Image/Reuters)

Anthropic is expected to begin marketing its initial public offering in mid-October at the earliest and complete the listing days before the U.S. midterm elections in November, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The artificial intelligence company had been expected to make its IPO prospectus public as early as next week, two ⁠of ​the people said, a crucial step that would kick off the final stages of the offering. Now that is not expected until late September, the people added, cautioning that the plans, including the timing, are subject to change.

The ​shift ​pushes back what some investors have said ⁠could be a $2 trillion listing, one of the largest IPOs ever attempted and a major test of public-market appetite ‌for the rapidly growing artificial intelligence industry.