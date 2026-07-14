Anthropic introduces India pricing for Claude as AI race heats up

Anthropic has introduced local pricing for its Claude AI chatbot in India, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy as global AI companies compete for users in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.
The company has begun displaying Indian rupee pricing for Claude subscriptions on its website and mobile apps for some users. However, unlike OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic has yet to support India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Users need to pay using credit or debit cards or through Apple and Google’s app store billing systems.
The pricing update addresses a long-standing complaint from Indian users, who previously had to pay in US dollars, often incurring additional currency conversion charges.
India has emerged as Anthropic’s biggest market outside the United States, accounting for 5.8 per cent of global Claude usage, according to the company.
Under the new pricing structure, Claude Pro costs Rs 2,000 per month when billed annually. The premium Claude Max plan starts at Rs 11,999 per month, while Claude Team subscriptions begin at Rs 2,399 per user per month. Anthropic says the listed prices already include applicable local taxes, though pricing may vary slightly between the website and mobile apps.
The move reflects Anthropic’s increasing focus on India. Earlier this year, the company opened its Bengaluru office and appointed former Microsoft India managing director Irina Ghose to lead its operations in the country. It has also signed partnerships with Indian IT giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services to expand enterprise AI adoption.
India has become a key battleground for AI companies because of its massive developer community and technology workforce. While millions of users are experimenting with AI tools, converting that interest into paid subscriptions remains challenging due to the country’s price-sensitive consumer market.
OpenAI introduced Indian rupee pricing and UPI payments for ChatGPT last year, while Google, Microsoft, and other AI firms continue expanding their services and enterprise offerings across India.