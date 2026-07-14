Anthropic introduces India pricing for Claude as AI race heats up

Anthropic's pricing update removes the need for Indian users to pay for Claude subscriptions in US dollars.(AI generated)

Anthropic has introduced local pricing for its Claude AI chatbot in India, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy as global AI companies compete for users in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

The company has begun displaying Indian rupee pricing for Claude subscriptions on its website and mobile apps for some users. However, unlike OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic has yet to support India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Users need to pay using credit or debit cards or through Apple and Google’s app store billing systems.

The pricing update addresses a long-standing complaint from Indian users, who previously had to pay in US dollars, often incurring additional currency conversion charges.